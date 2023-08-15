“Elon Musk is not serious”: Mark Zuckerberg moving on from idea of fighting Elon Musk

- Advertisement -

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has said he is moving on from a rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk, claiming the Tesla boss “isn’t serious”.

The Facebook co-founder said his tech billionaire counterpart did not appear to want to go through with the highly-anticipated clash after failing to even agree on a date.

It comes following months of back-and-forth between the pair ever since Musk, 52, first suggested the idea, only for Zuckerberg, 39, to unexpectedly respond that he was prepared to battle his rival.

However, on Sunday he said on social media platform Threads: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.

“I offered a real date. Dana White (UFC boss) offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk, the owner of Twitter which he has renamed X, appeared to suggest the fight would be held in an “epic location” in Italy.

He outlined streaming options and an ancient setting for the proposed event, claiming he had spoken to the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni



On Sunday August 13, Musk posted a screenshot on Twitter, of a text conversation between the two men.

According to the post, Mr Zuckerberg wrote: “If you still want to do a real MMA [mixed martial arts] fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete.

“I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.”

Mr Musk replied: “I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let’s fight in your Octagon”.

“I have not been practicing much… while I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”