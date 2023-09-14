Elon Musk reveals third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus, with ex-girlfriend Grimes

- Advertisement -

Billionaire Elon Musk confirms that he and his former partner Grimes has welcomed a third child.

Musk revealed in a post on Sunday that their child is named Tau Techno Mechanicus. Musk, who is the owner of the X, responded to a post from the entertainment news account Pop Base.

This post had listed his and Grimes’ three children as “X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Techno Mechanicus.” Grimes and Musk used a surrogate for the birth of their child, which was a well-kept secret until recently.

Musk and Grimes officially ended their relationship in September 2021, but the Canadian singer has characterized their relationship status as “very fluid.”

During a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, she disclosed that Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born in December 2021 through surrogacy.

While the couple hadn’t initially planned to announce the birth of their second child, nicknamed “Y,” Grimes ended up sharing the news after Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon overheard a baby crying.

Grimes and Musk had previously welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.