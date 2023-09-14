type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipElon Musk reveals third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus, with ex-girlfriend Grimes
Relationship

Elon Musk reveals third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus, with ex-girlfriend Grimes

What are the names of Elon Musk children with Grimes

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Billionaire Elon Musk confirms that he and his former partner Grimes has welcomed a third child.

Musk revealed in a post on Sunday that their child is named Tau Techno Mechanicus. Musk, who is the owner of the X, responded to a post from the entertainment news account Pop Base.

This post had listed his and Grimes’ three children as “X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Techno Mechanicus.” Grimes and Musk used a surrogate for the birth of their child, which was a well-kept secret until recently.

Musk and Grimes officially ended their relationship in September 2021, but the Canadian singer has characterized their relationship status as “very fluid.”

During a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, she disclosed that Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born in December 2021 through surrogacy.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

While the couple hadn’t initially planned to announce the birth of their second child, nicknamed “Y,” Grimes ended up sharing the news after Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon overheard a baby crying.

Grimes and Musk had previously welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.

TODAY

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
76 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways