I am embarrassed- Serwaa Amihere cries
Entertainment

I am embarrassed- Serwaa Amihere cries

By Ghana Razak
GHONE TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere has finally confirmed to being the one in the leaked video with Henry Fitz.

The media personality made the shocking disclosure in a communique via her official Instagram page.

The media personality in the communique stated categorically that the leaked video has marred her hard-earned reputation.

Serwaa claims she has been embarrassed by the leaked video which flew across social media platforms barely a month ago.

According to her, the video has exposed her family, her loved ones, and herself to public mockery.

She added that the video has also exposed her bosses and the people who have supported her to public mockery.

