The former wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has decided to let the cat out of the bag by exposing the actor over some comments he made about her during an interview.

According to the ex-wife identified as Suzanna Emma, the popular actor is a drug addict.

Speaking during a tell-it-all interview, she disclosed that she was fed up with the way the actor was granting interviews and spreading lies about her so it’s time she also comes out to speak.

She disclosed that her family was always worried about it and also monies meant or derived from various projects got misused.

Suzzana as she is commonly known went ahead to state that when she confronted him to stop smoking marijuana, the actor’s response to her was he couldn’t stop because that was the only way to keep him calm.

Popular actor Emeka Ike went viral a few days ago after he made it known in an interview that he married a devil because at the end of it all his wife sold all his properties when he was out of the country.