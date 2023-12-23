“Emmanuel, God will punish you” – Lady in tears as boyfriend dumps her 3 days to Christmas

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has caught the attention of internet folks after a video her crying went viral and spark mixed reactions on social media.

The saddened lady explained that Emmanuel, who happens to be her now ex boyfriend dumped her only 3 days to Christmas and his reasons is one for the books.

According to her, Emmanuel’s reason for breaking up with her was because she failed to pick up his phone call at 5am in the morning.

Added that Emmanuel deemed her cheat for refusing to pick his call at that hour and decided to call it a quit but netizens think otherwise.

Netizens feel Emmanuel is trying to dodge Xmas bills and resorted to a break up to achieve that.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the video below