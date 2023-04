- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer and loudmouth, Portable’s appearance in court today was an emotional moment.

His unusually calm demeanour contrary to his loud social media shenanigans has left fans and many bewildered.

“He has been humbled,” many said the moment they saw the video.

As he resisted being taken into custody last week, the ‘well-known ‘Zaazu hitmaker’ was apprehended by the Ogun state police command.

He was finally hauled before the court to defend himself after being held in custody since Friday.