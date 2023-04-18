A video capturing the moment Jackie Appiah’s ex-husband and baby daddy Mr Peter Agyeman and his son Damien met at an event has surfaced.

The video which is described as an emotional one saw the father Mr Agyemang with his hands wrapped around the neck of his son.

The look on the face of Mr Agyemang tells it all that he misses his son and wants him to himself. It was indeed a beautiful sight to behold although it was very emotional.

moment Jackie Appiah's baby daddy met his son Damien

Jackie Appiah got married to Mr Peter Agyeman in 2005. The couple has a son, Damien. But they are currently divorced.

Despite how many times the media tried to get Jackie Appiah or Peter Agyemang to reveal what caused their divorce, none of them was ever ready to talk.

But it was obvious Jackie was relieved to be rid of her husband.