Emotional video of family crying uncontrollably as their nanny leaves for holiday – Watch

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A viral video of white children sobbing at an airport as their nanny departs the country has warmed many hearts on social media.

Rosie, the nanny, had already gone a long way when her employers’ children caught up with her and refused to let go.

The white man and his wife attempted to restrain their children in order to allow Rosie to leave, but they were resisted.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the whole family most especially the kids couldn’t hold their tears as the female nanny takes a break for the festive period so that she can go and meet her family.

While the wife was recording the emotional moment, the kids left their father and ran to the nanny who was already leaving for holiday.

At one point, the white man could be seen fighting back tears. In another incident clip, the emotional man begged her to return, saying they couldn’t survive without her.

Watch the video below

