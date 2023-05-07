Empress Gifty trolls Piesie Esther after losing 2023 VGMA Artist of the Year award to Black Sherif

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty has thrown indirect jabs at VGMA Gospel Artist of the Year in a tweet that has since taken over social media trends.

Although Empress Gifty didn’t mention any name in her tweet Ghanaians who have come across it have strongly believed that the tweet is aimed at Piesie Esther.

In the viral and controversial tweet, Empress Gifty stated that she needs a new TABLE tomorrow accompanied by 9 laughing emojis.

Her emphasis was on the TABLE has caught the attention of netizens as the word has sparked mixed reactions.

Since the VGMA24 Artist of the Year nominees list came out, there has been this new tension between the Chruch and The Streets.

With Some people rooting for Black Sherif to carry the day on the Big Night of 2023 VGMA, which he did, the Christian fraternity came in hard with a serious crusade rallying behind Piesie Esther.

Piesie Esther in the quest to win the VGMA Artiste of the Year was closely supported by a group of men who push the gospel agenda and lobby for them to win awards called the Table of Men.

Akwasi Aboagye is their chairman. This group championed the course to see their fellow Christian Sister Piesei Esther win the day but that never happened. Black Sherif who represents the streets has come Top of all artists in Ghana.

So because Piesie Esther couldn’t get the artist of the year, that’s why Empress is saying she needs a new table. Thus, she means to say that the Table of Men who supported Piesie Eather is weak and hence needs a new one….