Attorney General Godfred Dame has declared that Joycelyn Chayah popularly known as Empress Lupita and her husband, ‘Godpapa The Greatest’ are mentally unstable.

The Attorney-General recommended during the court session that Empress Lupita and her husband be referred to the psychiatric hospital for treatment, according to a report by Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

According to the report, the A-G advised the couples to seek treatment to facilitate their recovery because they were judged to be mentally unstable.

In a video that MariGyata posted on his Instagram page Empress Lupita and her husband will benefit from the choice as they heal from their mental health problems.

Watch the video below: