Enapzy Teams Up With Ypee On New Single “Ya Blow”

After winning the Best HipHop Song in the African Music and Business Awards (AMBA) a few months ago, Johnmaze Records Signed Enapzy has recruited award-winning rapper Ypee on his new single “Ya Blow”.

“Ya Blow” also features rappers, Freddie, YXL and Password.

During his speech after receiving the best hiphop song at the (AMBA) in April which legendary Kumawood Actress Christiana Awuni presented, Enapzy promised to drop more hit songs and “Ya Blow” seems to be the beginning of the fulfilment of that promise because it’s a pure banger.

The Song was produced by Khendi Beatz.

Listen to the Song below: