I had an encounter with the Holy Spirit while having sex with my boyfriend in a hotel – Woman

Everyone has their distinctive way of experiencing life. Some of the experiences may sound weird and scary yet they could be true and honest.

A woman in her late 30s has shared a somewhat hard-to-believe story of how she had an encounter with the Holy Spirit in the hotel room while making love.

Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii on his online show, the woman revealed that the Holy Spirit manifested to her while she was busily enjoying bouts of heavy ‘Atopa’ with her boyfriend in the hotel room.

She explained that while on the bed naked and moaning out of ecstasy, the Lord opened her eyes to see things. And that was the genesis of her repentance.

Watch the video below