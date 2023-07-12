Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Salma Mumin has finally bowed to pressure from her fans, followers and trolls, admitting to undergoing the knife to enhance her body.

The actress and entrepreneur caused a frenzy online recently when she stepped out for an event in a figure-hugging gown that accentuated her voluptuous curves.

She left many people jaw-dropped and others perplexed over how her butt had miraculously and outrageously grown exponentially these past years.

Even though there is enough evidence showing that her new figure may have been unnaturally attained, Salma had always remained tight-lipped.

But after continuously coming under criticism from people who are always fixated on her backside, Salma has boldly put the rumours to bed with an official confirmation.

In a new post on Instagram addressing trolls of her new body, Salma noted that “silence is not golden anymore,” hence she’s coming out to speak her truth.

She wrote: “Yes, I denied it in the beginning but I’m not God to not change my mind on my decisions. So yes, I have enhanced my body, go into the world and spread the news. I am not any of you’s child.”

