Eno Barony drops her wish list for her birthday

By Kweku Derrick
Rapper Eno Barony has served notice to her fans and followers announcing what she wants for her birthday this year.

In a post on her Instagram page, reigning best female rapper said she expects bags of cement and iron rods from people planning to gift her.

For her birthday coming up in a few days, cakes and celebratory messages are passive things she deems as trivial and don’t excite her anymore.

“I beg this month on my birthday nobody should buy me cake I want cement bags and iron rods thank u,” she posted on Instagram.

Ebo Barony birthday wish

The message was accompanied by a photo of herself sporting hot pants, sunglasses, a baseball helmet, and a black t-shirt with matching long boots.

    Source:GHPage

