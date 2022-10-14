- Advertisement -

Rapper Eno Barony has served notice to her fans and followers announcing what she wants for her birthday this year.

In a post on her Instagram page, reigning best female rapper said she expects bags of cement and iron rods from people planning to gift her.

For her birthday coming up in a few days, cakes and celebratory messages are passive things she deems as trivial and don’t excite her anymore.

“I beg this month on my birthday nobody should buy me cake I want cement bags and iron rods thank u,” she posted on Instagram.

The message was accompanied by a photo of herself sporting hot pants, sunglasses, a baseball helmet, and a black t-shirt with matching long boots.