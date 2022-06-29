type here...
Eno Barony slammed on social media over an alleged body-shaming caption

By Mr. Tabernacle
Eno-Barony
Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known professionally by her stage name Eno Barony has incurred the wrath of social media users following her ‘harmless’ caption to photos she shared hours ago.

The Rap Goddess in a Facebook post shared 4 beautiful pictures revealing her contours complementing them with dark designer sunglasses captioning alongside.

Her caption; “Bones are for dogs. Meat is for men #okay” has been greeted with different meanings by social media users who have seen her post in the last few hours.

According to a number of comments read under this post, most of the netizens mostly women have slammed Eno for making what they describe as a body-shaming post.

As stated by some of her fans and followers, they are disappointed in her for posting this caption they think has an element of body-shamming in it.

It is believed by these ‘angry’ Users that the Bones and meat in Eno’s caption “Bones are for dogs. Meat is for men is referring to slim ladies as Bones which are for dogs and fat ladies as meat for men.

Read some of the comments below;

    Source:GHPAGE

