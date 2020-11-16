Eno Barony wins big at 2020 AFRIMMA’s

Ghana’s undisputed best female rapper, Eno Barony, had again made Ghana proud as she won big at this year’s(2020) AFRIMMA’s.

Eno Barony has won the Best Female Rap Act category at the AFRIMM’s organized yesterday, Sunday 15th September 2020.

She won the award over Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Moonaya (Senegal), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Askia – (Cameroon), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Keko (Uganda) and Rouge (South Africa).

Meanwhile, check the full list of all the winner at 2020 (AFRICAN MUZIK MAGAZINE AWARDS) AFRIMA’s ;

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria)BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria)

BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania)BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria)

CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (Tanzania)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria)

BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana)

BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix

SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria)

BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria)

BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria)

BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde)

BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)

AFRIMMA Excellence Award

Mr. John Olajide

AFRIMMA 2020 Leadership Award

Don Jazzy