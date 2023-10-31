Born Hudu Enoch, a young businessman from Ghana known popularly as Enokay has lavished over $70,000 (GH¢892,500.00) on a brand-new Toyota Supra.
Owner of fashion and betting firms, Enokay is well-known for his opulent residence and whips.
It is reported that he spent thousands of cedis buying his father and girlfriend brand-new cars.
The betting tipster made headlines over the weekend when he was photographed with a luxury Toyota Supra.
Some bloggers and internet users claimed that the whip cost him $45,000. But in an interview, he revealed the actual cost stating that it was worth $75k.
Enokay attends the University of Ghana, Legon, where she is a level 400 Political Science student.
See the photos below: