Enokay acquires a $75k Toyota supra car
Entertainment

Enokay acquires a $75k Toyota supra car

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Betting Tipster Enokay-Supra
Enokay-Supra
Born Hudu Enoch, a young businessman from Ghana known popularly as Enokay has lavished over $70,000 (GH¢892,500.00) on a brand-new Toyota Supra.

Owner of fashion and betting firms, Enokay is well-known for his opulent residence and whips.

It is reported that he spent thousands of cedis buying his father and girlfriend brand-new cars.

The betting tipster made headlines over the weekend when he was photographed with a luxury Toyota Supra.

Some bloggers and internet users claimed that the whip cost him $45,000. But in an interview, he revealed the actual cost stating that it was worth $75k.

Enokay attends the University of Ghana, Legon, where she is a level 400 Political Science student.

See the photos below:

Source:GhPage

