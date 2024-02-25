- Advertisement -

Following the ‘disgrace’ by socialite Hajia4Reall, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has revealed its decision to audit the lifestyle of Ghanaian celebrities.

This ruling comes after musician and social media influencer Mona Montrage entered a guilty plea in a $2 million romance scam case.

Concerns have been raised by the incident regarding Ghanaian authorities’ alleged incapacity to stop the spread of illicit enrichment.

Edward Cudjoe, the head of EOCO’s administration and investigations, revealed that procedures were in place to start lifestyle audits for people who have unexplained wealth.

He emphasized that EOCO wants to depart from the existing legislation, which mandates that an individual be the focus of an investigation before being asked about the source of their wealth.

“We are leading the charge by ourselves, making certain proposals for the amendment of the law to align with international standards. This ensures that any gaps in your financial profile are substantiated by your earnings. Any disparities must be clarified to law enforcement, and the burden of proof rests on the individual to explain the origin of those resources,” he said.