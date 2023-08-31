Video: Ajagurajah & his church members visit Ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour to pray for him

The founder and leader of the Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Ajagurajah and some selected church members have paid a visit to the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour to offer him some prayers.

In a viral video, Bishop Ajagurah and his church members donned white apparel and could be seen singing and offering prayers to the former president of the Republic of Ghana John Kuffuour, The Gentle Giant.

As seen in the talked about clip, Bishop Ajaurajah and his church members were all barefooted while singing worship songs

While this was ongoing, the former President of Ghana was seated and gently nodding to the song.

