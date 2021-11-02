- Advertisement -

The marriage between actress Xandy Kamel and sports presenter Kaninja from all indications has hit the snag these past few months.

Xandy Kamel last week went live to openly talk about her marriage and what she has been battling with in the last few months.

In her submission, she was saying her sports presenter husband has gone back to his former girlfriend adding that this lady has been mocking her for snatching her husband when she thought she was in a comfortable lead.

Ghpage.com after digging deep on the matter have gathered some finding that we would love to share with our cherished readers.

Well, it’s true that the marriage between the two celebrities have not been okay in the past few months and this is because Kaninja has been cheating on Xandy all these while with other ladies.

After gathering our information, it was established that Annabel whom everyone believes is the cause of what is happening in the marriage is innocent and the real culprit identified as one Esi Guy Guy.

Esi Guy Guy per our checks is the goddaughter of Xandy Kamel and the lady allegedly in a relationship with Kaninja.

Rashad of GhPage had a conversation with her where she reacted to some of the accusations we uncovered in our investigations.

Watch the video below:

Anabel on the other hand is truly the ex-girlfriend of Kaninja.

It is said that despite all efforts of Kaninja to get back into the pants of Anabel failed as she wasn’t ready to give in to his proposal.

A former colleague of the couple who seems to have an idea about the whole saga in the marriage between Kaninja and Xandy Kamel also cleared Anabel saying she has moved on and has nothing to do with Kaninja.

Ghpage would keep readers up-to-date on any updates as and when they are available.