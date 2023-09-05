Evangelist Mama Agradaa Pat slaps her lead singer in church for singing noisily – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Former chief priestess, Agradaa, currently known as Evangelist Mama Pat has done the unthinkable again as she was captured in a viral video slapping one of her church members in what she described as offering deliverance to him.

In the said video sighted on Ghana Page, Agradaa was seen serving the gentleman identified as her lead singer some hot violence as she claims he was shouting unnecessarily and not singing.

Agradaa, who claimed that the gentleman was suffering from a spiritual mental attack, poured out some anointing oil on him as he knelt before her. She then tapped his cheeks twice, and the third time, gave him a resounding slap on his right while saying,

“Take the microphone from him. Go and sit down. How can you be screaming all over the place? Come and let me pray for you. Your head is looking like a cow in a spiritual realm. Every spiritual madness should leave your body now” she added.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mTnpVxFAUo/?mibextid=K8Wfd2