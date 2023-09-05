type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEventsEvangelist Mama Agradaa Pat slaps her lead singer in church for singing...
Events

Evangelist Mama Agradaa Pat slaps her lead singer in church for singing noisily – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Former chief priestess, Agradaa, currently known as Evangelist Mama Pat has done the unthinkable again as she was captured in a viral video slapping one of her church members in what she described as offering deliverance to him.

In the said video sighted on Ghana Page, Agradaa was seen serving the gentleman identified as her lead singer some hot violence as she claims he was shouting unnecessarily and not singing.

Agradaa, who claimed that the gentleman was suffering from a spiritual mental attack, poured out some anointing oil on him as he knelt before her. She then tapped his cheeks twice, and the third time, gave him a resounding slap on his right while saying,

“Take the microphone from him. Go and sit down. How can you be screaming all over the place? Come and let me pray for you. Your head is looking like a cow in a spiritual realm. Every spiritual madness should leave your body now” she added.

Watch the video below

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

https://fb.watch/mTnpVxFAUo/?mibextid=K8Wfd2

TODAY

Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways