Entertainment

Even Akuapem Poloo will not give out her body in exchange for fridge- Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar continues to drag Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Sandrah Ankobiah.

In a viral TikTok video, the comedienne has taken the trio above to the cleaners after their story of sex in exchange for a fridge went viral.

Reacting to the news in her viral TikTok video, Afia Schwar has described the trio as cheap for making that decision.

According to her, regardless of the price of the fridge Nana Aba Anamoah wanted, it is still unwise for people of their caliber to do that.

As she continued to drag the trio, Afia Schwar did not spare Akuapem Poloo as she subtly fired some shots at her.

Afia Schwar stated categorically in her video that even Akuapem Poloo would not do such a foolish thing.

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah, and Akuapem Poloo are yet to respond to the controversial media personality.

Source:Ghpage

