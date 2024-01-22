“Every man who joins alpha hour is a womanizer” – Mama Pat drags alpharians (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Retired fetish priest, yet controversial woman of God, Evangelist Mama Pat has chastised Christian men who find the time to join the popular midnight prayer session tagged, Alpha Hour.

The prayer session championed by Pastor Agyemang Elvis has been a talk of town since it inception but has also received numerous backlash and criticism.

Latest of such is that of the controversial Nana Agradaa as formerly called who doesn’t seem to see any sense in an abled man wasting his time to join the prayer session.

According to her, all of such men are chronic womanizer who are hiding under the scope of the preacher session to lure women into the world bedmatics escapades.

She explained further in the video below