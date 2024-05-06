Musician Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby has shared her thoughts on Medikal and Fella Makafui’s break up.

Following Medikal’s big announcement on stage during his O2 Indigo concert that he is now single, people have been sharing their views on the matter.

When Medikal said it first that he was no longer married to Fella Makafui, netizens stated that he was saying things to promote and sell out his O2 concert.

But Medikal at the end of his show last weekend once again reiterated that he was no longer in a relationship with Fella but they were co-parenting to take care of their daughter.

Sister Derby who is an ex-girlfriend of Medikal was caught up in an interview after the show where a lot of issues were discussed including the break up of Medikal and Fella Makafui.

According to her, she was very okay when Medikal broke up with her and never did she blame Fella Makafui for snatching him from her.

She went on to state that people are eager to hear her say she is happy about the breakup but all she has to say is everyone would chop breakfast.

Watch the video below: