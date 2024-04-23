Everyone is marrying nso Gbee de3 hit and run naaa- social media drag Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Even when he is minding his business, netizens try to drag dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

Ghpage.com reported earlier that Ghanaian musician, King Promise is off the market as he ties the knot with his girlfriend in an undisclosed location in Accra.

Instead of congratulating King Promise and heaping praises on him, netizens chose to drag Shatta Wale.

Some netizens took to the comment section to say that almost all the celebrities are marrying except Shatta Wale.

According to them, instead of Shatta Wale settling down with a woman of his choice, he changes ladies like he changes his underwear.

Netizens claim Shatta Wale changes a girl immediately he has seen the nakedness of that woman, after which he moves to another woman.