type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEveryone is marrying nso Gbee de3 hit and run naaa- social media...
Entertainment

Everyone is marrying nso Gbee de3 hit and run naaa- social media drag Shatta Wale

By Ghana Razak
- Advertisement -

Even when he is minding his business, netizens try to drag dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

Ghpage.com reported earlier that Ghanaian musician, King Promise is off the market as he ties the knot with his girlfriend in an undisclosed location in Accra.

Instead of congratulating King Promise and heaping praises on him, netizens chose to drag Shatta Wale.

Some netizens took to the comment section to say that almost all the celebrities are marrying except Shatta Wale.

According to them, instead of Shatta Wale settling down with a woman of his choice, he changes ladies like he changes his underwear.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Netizens claim Shatta Wale changes a girl immediately he has seen the nakedness of that woman, after which he moves to another woman.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
1.9mph
0 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more