“Ewe men can knack you to till run and leave your undies” – Empress Gifty celebrates her Husband’s love making skills

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Empress Gifty speaks on her supposed body enhancement
Ghanaian Gospel hitmaker, Empress Gifty has shared her bedroom escapades as she believes ewe men are good in bed and further revealed the cultural perceptions she holds for people from the tribe.

In an engaging interview on 3FM Drive with hosts Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong, the award-winning Gospel artiste, who is married to an Ewe political figure in the New Patriotic Party Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye admitted that at a point she was of the view that Ewe men are not romantic.

“At first I had the perception that Ewe men are not romantic. My mum told me. I have learnt a lot being married to one. I met a nice gentleman who always wants the best out of me ( referring to her husband). One thing I love about him is, even if I’m wrong, publicly, my husband will support me but when we come home, he puts me back on track,” she shared.

Championing the idea of experiencing cultures firsthand before forming opinions, Empress Gifty urged people to engage with individuals from various backgrounds to truly understand their essence.

According to her, “Ewe people are so lovely. They are also very good in bed.”

Her marriage to Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a prominent member of the NPP, exemplifies how love transcends cultural boundaries.

The couple’s strong bond is evident in their public displays of affection on social media.

