“Our next President”: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house from John Mahama – VIDEO

Memunatu Sulemana, a former black queens goal keeper came to the news as reported by GhPage.com when videos of her current state and abode made it way into the public space through the internet.

Good news is, the former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana is all set to move into a new house after she was handed the keys to a two-bedroom apartment rented for her by John Mahama.

This comes after the ex-head of state offered to provide her with decent accommodation after it came to light that she was living in a wooden kiosk.

The 45-year-old played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.

Sulemana said despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.

She was also handed an undisclosed amount of money on behalf of the former President to start a business of her choice.

Watch the video below

