Ex-President Agyekum Kuffour finally speaks on wife’s death – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The news of the passing of the former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Theresah Kuffour, has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, leaving Ghanaians and politicians alike profoundly saddened by the loss.

Mrs Kuffour, who was 88 years old at the time of her passing, was surrounded by her close family and friends.

It’s worth noting that there were previous instances of false reports regarding Mrs Kuffour’s death in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

However, this time, family sources have confirmed her passing and an official statement is expected to be released shortly to announce her unfortunate demise, which occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

In the wake of this sad news, many close family members and well-wishers have gathered at the Airport Residential Area residence of the former First Couple to offer their condolences to Mr Kufuor, the former President of the Republic, during this difficult time.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Mrs Theresah Kuffour’s passing marks the end of an era in Ghanaian politics and public life.

In a phone-in interview with Okatakyie Afrifa, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour, speaking on behalf of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, shared that Mr. Kufuor is currently doing well.

However, he revealed that when he first received the news of Mrs. Theresah Kuffour’s passing, the former President was understandably emotional and deeply affected, leading to moments of sobbing and reflection on the loss.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Profile of late Theresa Kufuor, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana

Mrs. Kufuor started her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana. She later went to London, where she was educated as a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing.

Edinburgh, Scotland. After further study at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital, London, she qualified as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

Theresa married John Kufuor when he was at age 23 after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961. They got married in 1962.

She has five children with John Kufuor, former president of Ghana; J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor.

She is a mother of five, and a grandmother of eight. She is a devout Roman Catholic. Despite being the first lady of Ghana for eight years between 2001 and 2009, she has managed to maintain a low profile in the political arena.

In 2007 she pushed for policy changes in the Government’s white paper on Educational Reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO’s Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) program for kindergarten children. She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission.