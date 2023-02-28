type here...
Exclusive rare video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite dancing in public

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr Osei Kwame Despite unlike other rich businessmen in Ghana is very reserved. He likes to stay away from the public unless it’s a gathering of the rich that you’ll see him out.

This has been his life since Despite became one of Ghana’s extremely rich men. Well, a rare video of the business mogul happily dancing has surfaced on social media.

Despite being in the company of his East Legon Executive Fitness Club members at the 60th Birthday celebration of K. Badu stormed the event.

In the rare video fast going viral, Osei Kwame Despite led the team to the dance floor showing off some dancing skills for the first time to the camera.

    Source:GHPAGE

