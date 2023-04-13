type here...
Entertainment

An exclusive tour inside the $3 million mansion of Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban located on an Island at Ada

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Rigworld Group, Kofi Amoa-Abban has outdoor his million-dollar mansion on an Island in the heart of Ada in the Volta Region.

The luxurious state-of-the-art property was outdoored during the Easter break and has caught a lot of attention on social media.

Named the “MK Mansion,” the property is set right on the water, and features a large pool, with beautiful beach tents and an amazing view.

TAKE A LOOK (TOUR) AT THE MANSION AND THE PLUSH ARRANGEMENTS OF THE PROPERTIES

Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban flaunts his over $3 million mansion located on an Island at Ada
Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban flaunts his over $3 million mansion located on an Island at Ada
Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban flaunts his over $3 million mansion located on an Island at Ada

