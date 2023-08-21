”Expect your payments on or before 2025” – Nam1 to Menzgold customer

- Advertisement -

It looks as if some people in this country have the whole government body in their pockets and Nana Appiah Mensah, aka Nam1 must be one of those.

The CEO of the defunct Menzgold dealership came to the spotlight after sending a communique requesting customers who have their payments stucked to pay an amount of gh650 in order to have their payments validated or risk loosing it.

This order didn’t sit well with Ghanaians who publicly ridiculed and spoke against it asking the government to rise up and put the Zylofon Boss to bars but that has also fell into deaf ears.

Recent happenings reveals that, customers who took that risk to pay such amount to get their payments validated have been told to that they’ll receive their funds at least before 2025. This is after a screenshot photo of one of such customers is going viral on the internet.

Check out the photo below