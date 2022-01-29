- Advertisement -

GHPage.com earlier reported that a first year student of the University of Ghana has died in a drowning incident on the Legon campus.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022, when the deceased and his friends decided to capitalise on the strike of tutors to have some fun.

The deceased, whose name has been given as Gideon, is said to have drowned at the Legon Pool near Okponglo.

Videos circulating on social media shows the young student’s body being dragged out of the pool after he got drowned.

Exclusive information available to GHPage indicates that the deceased was given a second chance at life after he was rescued from drowning earlier.

However, he met his untimely death when he returned to the pool to swim again after defying death the first time.

We are told that while his friends were swimming at a depth of 4 feet in the pool, Gideon attempted to swim at a depth of 21 feet.

His body was discovered about 20 minutes later floating on the surface of the water.

He was pronounced dead when he was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

There were no pool guards on site, neither were there floating balloons in the pool, we are told.



Students swam at their own risk.