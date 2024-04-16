type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy "Fa no fom" song is bigger than all Daddy Lumba's songs...
Entertainment

My “Fa no fom” song is bigger than all Daddy Lumba’s songs combined

By Mzta Churchill
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician who doubles as a DJ, DJ Azonto has sparked a massive creation on social media.

Speaking in an interview on  Accra-based Onua FM, DJ Azonto claims his song, “Fa No Fom” is one of the biggest songs in Ghana’s history.

Comparing his song to works by other musicians, DJ Azonto without hesitation stated that his music is bigger than the combinations of all songs by legendary musician, Daddy Lumba.

He added that apart from the fame he got from his hit song, he was able to make a lot of money from it.

“I’ve said and continue to say that my hit song is bigger than all Daddy Lumba songs he has produced. I make a lot of money from my song. I share my song with ditto.com and they pay me handsomely. The last time I was going to London I was paid one hundred thousand pounds by ditto.com so this must tell you the kind of people listening to my songs”, he said.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
2.6mph
40 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more