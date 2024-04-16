My “Fa no fom” song is bigger than all Daddy Lumba’s songs combined

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician who doubles as a DJ, DJ Azonto has sparked a massive creation on social media.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, DJ Azonto claims his song, “Fa No Fom” is one of the biggest songs in Ghana’s history.

Comparing his song to works by other musicians, DJ Azonto without hesitation stated that his music is bigger than the combinations of all songs by legendary musician, Daddy Lumba.

He added that apart from the fame he got from his hit song, he was able to make a lot of money from it.

“I’ve said and continue to say that my hit song is bigger than all Daddy Lumba songs he has produced. I make a lot of money from my song. I share my song with ditto.com and they pay me handsomely. The last time I was going to London I was paid one hundred thousand pounds by ditto.com so this must tell you the kind of people listening to my songs”, he said.