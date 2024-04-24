The Face of the ‘Wife’ of King Promise in the Traditional Ceremony Finally Revealed – Check Her Out

- Advertisement -

A recently viral video purported to show Ghanaian hip-hop singer King Promise getting married.

In the footage, King Promise was elegantly attired in traditional Kente attire, entering the presence of his bride with grace in multiple clips.

The event, held exclusively, boasted a star-studded guest list including Sarkodie, Dancegodlloyd, Efia Odo, and various other celebrities.

However, the bride’s absence in the videos raised suspicions among some viewers, leading to speculation about whether the wedding was genuine or part of a music video shoot.

This scepticism gained traction as attendees, particularly the bridesmaids, were prominently featured while the bride remained unseen.

Finally, the face of the bride whom everyone was yearning to see in the multiple videos online is unveiled. The Pretty lady has been seen in the latest videos.

Adding a twist to the story, creative director Soafrican disclosed through social media posts that he was part of the creative team behind King Promise’s project.

This revelation hinted at the possibility that the marriage scene captured in the video was indeed part of King Promise’s upcoming music project, rather than a real-life wedding ceremony.