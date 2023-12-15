Facebook CEO, Godfada Gh Houston marries his two girlfriends on the same day in a colorful ceremony – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Michael Houston aka Godfada GH Houston, recently married his two long-time girlfriends, Adepa Fel and Godess Deejah Abarry, in a colorful ceremony held in Accra that has been a talk of town.

This unconventional union took place after a three-year relationship, during which the trio shared their journey through videos on Facebook.

The trio had been cohabiting peacefully for years before deciding to take the bold step of formalizing their union.

This unique event has sparked a range of reactions, with some expressing disbelief due to cultural norms, while others have joined in celebrating the trio’s love and courage.

Reactions from social media has been a mix of skepticism and congratulations, highlighting the diversity of perspectives on relationships and marriage.

Despite the unconventional nature of their union, the trio’s story serves as a reminder that love comes in many forms, breaking societal norms and daring to celebrate the beauty of unconventional connections.

https://www.facebook.com/100067674767499/posts/pfbid02hakNpSZFUFHH2kvdE7wkfvU2BfhoAUpdqPoEKvDY6vKvKUFiFktYG7uwbMseDcckl/?vh=e&mibextid=K8Wfd2