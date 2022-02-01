“A Facebook mallam told us to bring human head” – Teenagers who killed their friend’s girlfriend for money rituals confesses

- Advertisement -

The four teenage boys who were arrested over the weekends by the Nigerian state police for killing their friend’s girlfriend for money rituals have confessed that they got the instructions from a Facebook mallam.



These notorious boys whose names have been given as Wariz Oladeinde, Abdulgafar Lukman, Mustakeem Balogun, and Soliu Majekodunmi killed their friend’s girlfriend with the hopes of getting rich after using her head to perform some sacred rituals under the supervision of the Facebook mallam



After their arrest, Soliu confessed that when the victim visited him on Friday, he strangled her and cut off her head immediately with the aid of his accomplices.



During the confession, he added that Mustekeem, who used to attend the same Islamic society (Asalatu) with Sofiat was the arrowhead of the heinous act.

According to him, he was the one who brought the guidelines from Facebook and pestered the group of friends to carry out the act so as to instantaneously become rich.

In his own words;



“Last year December, Mustakeem gave me her number that I should be dating her. The first time Sofiat came to my house, I informed Mustakeem that she was around and that she had agreed to my proposal for a relationship. The second time Sofiat came, I told him, but he told me that she is not a good girl and advised that we should use her for money rituals.



He said he saw a guideline for ‘Osole’ (money ritual) on Facebook and he had a screenshot of it. Since then, he had been disturbing me that we should use Sofiat for money r!tual, but I didn’t agree with him. In fact, on many occasions, I lied to Sofiat that I am not at home just to dissuade her from coming.



“So, eventually, Sofiat came to my house on Friday. I was inside my room with her while Mustakeem was outside. Later Mustakeem told me that we should go ahead and use her since all other needed items for the rituals are ready. I have regrets. If I knew it would end up like this I would not have gotten myself involved in the act,”

The four boys are still in the police’s custody pending trails.