‘Swallow your pride’ – Fadda Dickson finally replies to Medikal & Shatta Wale after they insulted his mother

In a recent interview on UTV, Ghanaian musician Medikal stressed the significance of celebrating his achievements rather than focusing on controversial headlines.

This statement came in response to inquiries about his relationship with actress Fella Makafui and recent rumours surrounding their personal lives.

During the interview, Medikal emphasized the importance of highlighting positive accomplishments instead of being consumed by sensationalized news stories.

He specifically pointed to the success of his just-concluded sold-out 02 Indigo concert in London as a reason for celebration.

While speculation and rumours about his relationship with Fella Makafui have been circulating in the media, Medikal opted to shift the conversation towards a more positive note.

He highlighted the need to celebrate success and positivity, steering away from the distractions of sensationalized news.

Despite surprising fans by inviting his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, to join him on stage during his concert, sparking online discussions about their reunion amidst his separation from Fella Makafui, Medikal wants the media to prioritize highlighting the success of his concert rather than leveraging controversy for headlines.

As a result of this, Shatta Wale went berserk and landed heavily on MzGee, Fadda Dickson and others who tried to sway the conversation from the success of the program to controversies surrounding the marriage of MDK and Fella.

Fadda Dickson responded to Medikal and Shatta Wale’s insults towards his mother with a cryptic message. He shared a video of Apostle Selman discussing the characteristics of a true friend. Many have interpreted this video as Fadda’s indirect response to Medikal’s actions.