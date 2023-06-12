type here...
Fadda Dickson and MzGee storm social media with a hot set of stunning photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Social Media is buzzing with a new set of beautiful photos of the Managing Director of The Despite Media Group Dr. Fadda Dickson and the host of United Showbiz MzGee.

The new photos as shared online have received massive reactions and netizens have left positive comments under the post of the picture.

MzGee shared the viral photos of herself and Fadda Dickson on her Official Instagram Page a few hours ago together with Arnold Baidoo.

Captioning the photos, MzGee Wrote; “Heyaaaaa! It’s Man Crush Monday! Perfect time to crush on these ‘fantabulous’ ‘awesometastic’ men!

Fadda for all and of all, my boss himself @faddick

Also my main man, the showbizer’s manual, girls dema sugar, fine boy, fine boy, my go to guy @arnoldbaidoo

Thank you, Gentlemen for your impact. I celebrate you today and always. I’m super grateful for the love and support.

Happy Fathers Day in advance!”

CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS

    Source:GHPAGE

