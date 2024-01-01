type here...
Failatu Abdul-Razak begins the official attempt for Guinness World Record longest cooking Marathon

By Osei Emmanuel
After numerous publications, a Ghanaian chef by the name Failatu Abdul-Razak is set to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila commenced her tonight at 12:00am at the at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and is set to take it through to 5th January or more.

During her numerous interviews, Faila used the opportunity to call for support from all Ghanaians.

The current official record is held by Alan Fisher however a Ugandan chef by name, Mama D has unofficially surpassed that so the Tamale based chef must also break that.

The kitchen, created with transparent glass, has been set at the forecourt of the hotel, decorated with canned foods, a variety of spices, utensils and a label of information about the record attempt.

