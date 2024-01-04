Failatu Cook-a-thon: Day 3 in record breaking cooking marathon

- Advertisement -

It’s day 3 of the cook-a-thon attempt and Chef Failatu is still striving, looking confident and more determined than ever.

After completing 72 hours, Chef Faila has just about 53 hours or more to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Currently, she has prepared over 60 different local cuisines and served over 600 plates to patrons boosting her at the Modern City Hotel, Tamale and the needy on the streets.

Failatu is set to cook from 1 January to 5 January 2024 for 120 hours or more.

The current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, was achieved by Alan Fisher from Ireland, who set the record in 2023.