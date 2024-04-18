“Fake” Shatta Wale could not even buy a phone for his DJ when his phone got spoilt- DJ Slim opens keys

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, DJ Slim has labeled dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale an attention seeker.

In a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel, DJ Slim claims the “On God” hitmaker is not a genuine person.

According to DJ Slim, the public sharing of money by the dancehall musician aims at getting the musician an attention and not to help anyone.

He disclosed that things are not the same as they appear on the surface as Shatta Wale is a very “stingy” person behind the scenes.

To buttress his assertion, the popular DJ and host of Street is Watching narrated how Shatta Wale ignored his official DJ some time back.

According to him, the phone for the official DJ of Shatta Wale developed a fault, and the only alternative was to get another phone.

DJ Slim claims the DJ who was bankrupt at that moment reached out to his boss for assistance but Shatta Wale never got him another phone or helped him to get one.