A collaboration between two of the most sought-after musicians in Ghana is imminent as new photos emerges.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has teased fans with with images that sparks a possible collaboration with the reigning Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Black Sherif.

The release as captured in the post on social media is set to be released on December 1st, 2023.

“In less than 10 days!!! The country & the world lives happily ever after!!” PETER x BLACKO, the post captioned.

The collaboration between the two will definitely be a talk of town as they share a common trait – incredible storytelling and songwriting ability which regularly has to do with Poverty and struggls, is already brewing sense of excitement for many music lovers.

Fameye and Black Sherif have established themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the music industry, each boasting an impressive music catalogue and garnering a devoted fan base.