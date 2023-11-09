type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Fameye is not better than me and cannot write a song for...
Entertainment

“Fameye is not better than me and cannot write a song for me” – Amerado clashes with fan

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Caller threatens to stab Amerado on live radio
Amerado
- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has dished his piece of mind to a fan for disseminating misleading information on Twitter.

Jay South, the X user who shared the information in a now deleted tweet implied that Fameye was the inspiration behind Amerado’s latest hit song dubbed ‘Kwaku Ananse” since it exhibited Fameye’s unique sound of struggling and hustling.

Amerado saw the post and quickly clarified that he was the song’s legitimate writer and that there is no reason to dispute his songwriting abilities.

Jay wrote; I still believe @Fameye wrote the entire song. A well-written song can only be from one person and that’s Peter. @Amerado_Burner is good but nah not this time. You can’t tell me otherwise.

According to Amerado, this is not true because writing good songs has never been his definition. He stated “Amerado wrote Kwaku Ananse and that is not beyond him!!!! Get it!”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways