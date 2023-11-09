“Fameye is not better than me and cannot write a song for me” – Amerado clashes with fan

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has dished his piece of mind to a fan for disseminating misleading information on Twitter.

Jay South, the X user who shared the information in a now deleted tweet implied that Fameye was the inspiration behind Amerado’s latest hit song dubbed ‘Kwaku Ananse” since it exhibited Fameye’s unique sound of struggling and hustling.

Amerado saw the post and quickly clarified that he was the song’s legitimate writer and that there is no reason to dispute his songwriting abilities.

Jay wrote; I still believe @Fameye wrote the entire song. A well-written song can only be from one person and that’s Peter. @Amerado_Burner is good but nah not this time. You can’t tell me otherwise.

According to Amerado, this is not true because writing good songs has never been his definition. He stated “Amerado wrote Kwaku Ananse and that is not beyond him!!!! Get it!”