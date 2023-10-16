- Advertisement -

The family of the CEO of Kikibees, Mr Bennet Adomah has refuted the police findings about the cause of his death which was presented before the court.

In an interview, the mother of Mr. Bennet Adomah described her son as a responsible hardworking married man who has nothing to do with drugs.

The mother of the deceased explained that her late son was never a drug addict and that her son who studied law at the university never involved himself in drugs.

“I don’t believe the police findings about the cause of my son’s death. Ben was a responsible hardworking family man and I don’t see the reason why he will take drugs to lead to his death. I was surprised when I heard the news, my son is not a drug addict. He has never used drugs.

Ben is a university graduate who studied law, so there is no reason for him to be involved in drugs. My son is a sober person who has love and respect for everyone. Ben trusts everyone he comes into contact with and he was just a victim of his kindness”, the mother revealed amid tears.

According to the brother of the deceased, the family is saddened by the narrative that Ben was a drug addict.

He believed that his brother was murdered and that the drug narrative was just to sway the authorities off the perpetrators.

However, the prime suspect in the case identified as the side chick of the late Ben, Yandey Joof is currently in police custody after she was arrested.

She was arraigned before court and according to the police findings, Yandey Joof did not harm the deceased and that he was in an hyperactive state before he got to his side chick’s house.

The lawyer of the suspect also debunked claims that the deceased was stabbed by his client. The case was then adjourned to October 27th, 2023.