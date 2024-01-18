Famous cat predicts Ghana vs Egypt game, Ghanaians are not happy – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A cat who goes by the name Nimbus Prono and well known for predicting games at the ongoing African Cup of Nations has sparked reactions following it current prediction on the crucial game between Ghana and Egypt.

The attention comes as the animal predicted that the game would end in a draw and has raised speculation on Ghpage TV after the video was shared there.

The cat was sighted on a table moving slowing towards three glass bowls with each representing either a win for the Black Stars, a win for the Pharaohs of Egypt or a draw.

The cat initially was going to for the glass bowl on the right, which would have meant a win for Ghana.

But it hesitated after some seconds and opted for the glass bowl in the middle indicating that the game would end in a draw.

The prediction of the cat has caught the attention of many football lovers especially as it rightly predicted the game between Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Mail vs South Africa and Senegal vs Gambia.

Watch the video below