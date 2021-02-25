type here...
Famous Ghanaian photographer Bob Pixel dead

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Popular Ghanaian photographer Bob Pixel has been confirmed dead.

The sad news has quickly gone viral on social media with many left in low spirits because of the seasoned photographer’s demise.

The cause of his death, however, is yet to be disclosed with some celebrities eulogizing him on social media.

Bob Pixel was one of the most impactful photographers in the country and his craft has been an inspiration to many young photographers out there.

Rapper Manifest has shared a photo of himself and the man born Emmanuel Bobbie with the caption, “No smiles left.”

May His soul rest in peace.

Source:GHPAGE

