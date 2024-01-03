Famous Ghanaian waakye seller, Auntie Muni dies at age 72

- Advertisement -

The renowned waakye seller, Auntie Muni, has passed away, as confirmed by her family to Asaase Radio.

Auntie Muni, who faced a brief illness, breathed her last on January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

During an interview with Benjamin Offei-Addo on the Asaase Breakfast Show that fateful Wednesday, Auntie Muni’s son Arafat revealed that she would find her final resting place in Tamale today.

“Mummy fell ill, expressing pain, leading us to seek medical attention at the SNNIT Hospital.

However, complications arose, prompting her to request discharge,” recounted Arafat. “Two days post-discharge, her health did not improve.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Hence, we urgently transported her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she succumbed at 3 am this morning.”