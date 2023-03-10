type here...
Find a man to get you pregnant, you’re growing old – Fan tells Lydia Forson

By Kweku Derrick
Lydia-Forson-unveils-identity-of-a-man-threatening-her-life-over-a-post
Lydia Forson
Ghanaian actress and social critic Lydia Forson has come under pressure from a fan who hit her DM with a proposal to have a child out of wedlock.

The 38-year-old filmmaker on Friday shared a screenshot of a private message sent from a fan, and it opened with the person first expressing admiration for her.

The said fan, who claimed to love Lydia from afar, then went on to state her mission by asking her to consider giving birth even if she decides not to marry.

According to this obsessed fan, Lydia is a woman of substance and it would be prudent for her to have someone to carry on with her legacy.

The typical phenomenon of Africans patronizing their women with marriage and childbirth seemingly continues to thrive on the continent in this modern age.

This societal pressure forces some women into unhealthy relationships and marriages even when they are not ready. In the long run, the marriage does not last long and ends on a very ugly note.

