Reports making the rounds online suggest that FanMilk Ghana PLC has terminated the employment of hundreds of contract staff working for the company.

As shared by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei on Twitter, the diary giant booted out the workers for asking for a salary increment.

He however did not provide further details about exactly when this happened.

Reacting to the tweet, a gentleman who claimed to have been affected by the move said:

“I’m also a victim them just terminate wanna contract and Ebi sad and disheartening just because we asked for salary increment…we had almost 400 staffs who they placed on standby for getting to two months and they’ve gone to bring this new staffs herh Chale this ppl be wicked!”

FanMilk Ghana is yet to publicly react to the allegations.

As it stands now, we immediately cannot confirm the claims.