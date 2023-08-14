- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo is trending for the wrong reasons after he yelled expletives at actress Yvonne Nelson on stage during a recent performance.

The Fante rapper was captured in a viral video performing his hit song “Awo’a” to an audience of tertiary students at KT Hall [UMaT] Week Artist Night.

However, the performance took an unexpected turn when the rapper paused in the middle of the song to direct an insult and mockery toward Yvonne Nelson.

The incident has prompted a strong backlash from netizens including fans of both Pappy Kojo and Yvonne Nelson as well as members of the entertainment community.

Many unhappy fans have called the rapper for using the platform to hurl derogatory remarks at another public figure, especially one with whom he reportedly shares a romantic history.

Below are some of the comments sampled from Twitter

Stoneless: Pappy Kojo stood on stage and insulted Yvonne Nelson soo badly…. But yeah people are happy about that Make Shatta Wale do the same thing it will be a different story

Bryan: What at all will make Pappy Kojo go this far. No wonder the kind of stage he de perform for top. Absolutely disgraceful!!!

Presider: Yvonne Nelson probably led Pappy Kojo on, he spent alot on her thinking he was gonna get the totes only for Yvonne to give it to a white photographer who impregnated her and eventually left her.

Ama Sadat: Yvonne Nelson and her book have made Pappy Kojo more relevant than Pappy had ever been. Pure truth!

Alvin: On a more serious note, I think organizers should sanitize Pappy Kojo when performing if he continues being disrespectful towards Yvonne Nelson. YN no be en size! Even Sarkodie dey give her that respect!

Ernest: Pappy Kojo I a disgrace to men!!! What’s all this nonsense for?? Anyway Yvonne Nelson shouldn’t mind him cos at this point I think Pappy needs to take care of his mental health.